SubscribeSign In
f
Collection by Fiona

Favorites

View 78 Photos
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
Custom rift-sawn white oak cabinetry now packs a lot of storage and creates a serene backdrop in the open plan.
The guest room dials things up with an outrageous feature fabric, hung over the windows and at the head of the open Resource Furniture wall bed: “It’s like the rainbow flip-flops of the space,” laughs Maggio.
The guest room dials things up with an outrageous feature fabric, hung over the windows and at the head of the open Resource Furniture wall bed: “It’s like the rainbow flip-flops of the space,” laughs Maggio.
The super small floor tile in the ensuite is so dense that it reads from a distance as texture.
The super small floor tile in the ensuite is so dense that it reads from a distance as texture.
Because the home itself used so much wood, Carine leaned on other natural materials like linen and leather for the furnishings. In the living room, a Design Within Reach sectional is paired with a Timothy Oulton coffee table. The side table is from Formations; the chair is Cassoni.
Because the home itself used so much wood, Carine leaned on other natural materials like linen and leather for the furnishings. In the living room, a Design Within Reach sectional is paired with a Timothy Oulton coffee table. The side table is from Formations; the chair is Cassoni.
The balance of new and old can be seen in how the kid’s bath received all new finishes, while Kaplan kept the floors, stair rail, and stained-glass skylight in the hall. “Throughout the day, as the sun moves, that color [from the stained-glass] just moves around and then hits the property line wall, and goes all the way down the stair,” says Kaplan.
The balance of new and old can be seen in how the kid’s bath received all new finishes, while Kaplan kept the floors, stair rail, and stained-glass skylight in the hall. “Throughout the day, as the sun moves, that color [from the stained-glass] just moves around and then hits the property line wall, and goes all the way down the stair,” says Kaplan.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
The mirrored wall bounches light around the room and makes it seem larger. Unlacquered brass plumbing fixtures feel appropriate for the house.
An arched doorway between one of the bedrooms and a bathroom lends a soft, modern quality.
An arched doorway between one of the bedrooms and a bathroom lends a soft, modern quality.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The architect dressed the living room with a soft palette of cream and blush tones. The parquet flooring offers subtle pattern and more texture for the space.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
The bedroom displays more existing wood ceiling beams and a storage loft above the bathroom.
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / Timber clad wall in passage / corridor
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / Timber clad wall in passage / corridor
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / Bathroom
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / Bathroom
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
Northcote House by Mitsuori Architects / kitchen
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The freestanding bath and shower are located in a "wet room" separate from the toilet, and are fitted with the same tiles found in the kitchen and dining area.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
The bathrooms feature a clean, minimal blue-and-white palette, with a focus on durable, functional materials.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
In the skylit master bathroom, Dandelion tile from Marrakech Design is paired with tile from Ann Sacks. The fixtures are by California Faucets and the mirror is from Paris Mirrors.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.
In the bathroom, the shower stall looks up to the open sky.

58 more saves