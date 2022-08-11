Favorites
The balance of new and old can be seen in how the kid’s bath received all new finishes, while Kaplan kept the floors, stair rail, and stained-glass skylight in the hall. “Throughout the day, as the sun moves, that color [from the stained-glass] just moves around and then hits the property line wall, and goes all the way down the stair,” says Kaplan.
The wall of the master bathroom is tiled with Ming Green Marble Fan Tiles from Tera Nova, paired with tumbled limestone floor tiles from Tera Nova. A Michael Anastassiades Flos pendant light from Living Edge brightens the space. The bespoke vanity was designed by Carter Williamson and built by House by Hart Joinery. "Again, we used timber half-dowels to tie the look in with the kitchen," says Peake.
58 more saves