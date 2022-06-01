Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
The kitchen, which friends helped put together, pairs affordable Ikea cabinetry with birch countertops and glazed brick tile.
The Charm Townhouse - Master bathroom - cut to size 'Carrara Bianco' tiles intensifying the high ceiling
An unusual pairing of pink and deep green find a happy match in this renovated apartment, which was DIY’ed by the homeowner, comedian Mamrie Hart, and her friend Claire Thomas, a creative director. "I am used to painting," says Thomas, "but I was not emotionally prepared for the amount of trim in the bedroom." Cedarville, a pastel pink hue, and Green Bayou, both by Dunn-Edwards Paints, now cheer up the space.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
Color-blocked custom cabinets make for a delightful surprise.
Lattices increase the flow of light and impart a beach-house vibe to the interiors.
The new stairs replace a narrow set that was only 30 inches wide. The couple packed storage underneath.
The cabin’s exterior, originally pastel yellow, was modernized with fresh paint from Benjamin Moore in Blackforest Green – a rich and earthy hue perfect for the wooded context.
The renovation included an additional bathroom, to round out the total to two.
After: The original kitchen was closed off from the other rooms, but the renovation created a more fluid space, with a pocket door that can separate it if needed.
Located just a short drive from Joshua Tree National Park, the transformed abode can easily serve as a holiday retreat/rental property. In the living area, a plush blue sofa pops against the surrounding neutral palette, adding an elegant splash of color.
One of the bedrooms features an original set of bunk-beds, complete with a bespoke ladder.
The home’s high-efficiency windows are oriented to maximize natural light. At night, the floating, wood-burning fireplace creates a cozy gathering space among lounge chairs and faux-fur throws. Vintage rugs on the concrete floor add an additional layer of warmth and texture.
Bedrosians ceramic tile was used on the walls and ceiling in the master bathroom.
A wood-burning stove from Harvia, of Finland, heats the sauna. The pavilion’s rough-cut pine walls are treated with tar, a preservative that yields a time-worn aesthetic.
The exterior is constructed from cypress pine wood and lightweight polycarbonate.
Joaquin Altamirano and Silvia Martín worked with Daniel Bergman Vázquez of Estudio Untercio to create an open-plan oasis in an apartment building in central Madrid. Estudio Untercio designed the medium-density fiberboard cupboards, which are coated with lacquer paint matching the ceramic-porcelain countertops. The tubular hood above the island is by Teka.
