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Design decisions reinforced that connection to the landscape, whether that was the thoughtful program—the basement, given its limited access to natural light, is a wellness floor with a sauna and cold plunge, while the light-filled living spaces are on the upper levels—or expanding the glazing in the shack-turned-dining room.
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”