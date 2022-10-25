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Design decisions reinforced that connection to the landscape, whether that was the thoughtful program—the basement, given its limited access to natural light, is a wellness floor with a sauna and cold plunge, while the light-filled living spaces are on the upper levels—or expanding the glazing in the shack-turned-dining room.
Design decisions reinforced that connection to the landscape, whether that was the thoughtful program—the basement, given its limited access to natural light, is a wellness floor with a sauna and cold plunge, while the light-filled living spaces are on the upper levels—or expanding the glazing in the shack-turned-dining room.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Design firm Giusto Van Campenhout transformed the historic home in Buenos Aires. T</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">he designers strove to open up the compartments but retain historic details, including the facade. </span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">“We worked with two principle rules during the whole process: We could subtract material from the original building, but the only thing we could add was glass,” says Giusto.</span>
Design firm Giusto Van Campenhout transformed the historic home in Buenos Aires. T
Twin Gable House floor plan
Twin Gable House floor plan
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
“Many of our customers watch remodel shows on television for inspiration and are under the impression that an entire kitchen can be remodeled in a few days,” explains Carter. “We explain it can typically take up to 12 weeks for a complete remodel and two to six weeks for a ‘swap the top,’ new paint, and appliances.”
The home nestles comfortably into its surroundings, rather than feeling perched awkwardly atop the sloped landscape.
The home nestles comfortably into its surroundings, rather than feeling perched awkwardly atop the sloped landscape.
A wooden deck in the backyard offers plenty of space to gather and entertain.
A wooden deck in the backyard offers plenty of space to gather and entertain.