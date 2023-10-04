Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
The hall bathroom is a little more conventional but also more color forward, with a deep blue faucet from Jaclo.
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, & Haesloop Architects
They kept the third child's room simple so that he can grow into it — there's space for a desk one day.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A swing and nap nook bookend the treehouse.
Made from birch plywood, the treehouse even comes with lighting and electrical.