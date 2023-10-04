SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Jessica Flemister

Favorites

View 70 Photos
Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
Outside, glass blocks and a red I-beam extend the quirky juxtapositions of the house into its garage and backyard.
The hall bathroom is a little more conventional but also more color forward, with a deep blue faucet from Jaclo.
The hall bathroom is a little more conventional but also more color forward, with a deep blue faucet from Jaclo.
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, &amp; Haesloop Architects
Floor Plan of Tranquil Terraced Piedmont by Turnbull, Griffin, &amp; Haesloop Architects
They kept the third child's room simple so that he can grow into it — there's space for a desk one day.
They kept the third child's room simple so that he can grow into it — there's space for a desk one day.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
A swing and nap nook bookend the treehouse.
A swing and nap nook bookend the treehouse.
Made from birch plywood, the treehouse even comes with lighting and electrical.
Made from birch plywood, the treehouse even comes with lighting and electrical.

50 more saves