SubscribeSign In
l
Collection by Live Life Travel

Favorites

View 11 Photos
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
Adair and Kopp carefully studied each window opening in model form, testing the light quality and making adjustments as needed. At the rear façade, customized Marvin Special Shapes gave them the freedom to create the stunning showcase of symmetric gabled glass. The pair forewent a slick curtain wall in favor of multiple glass panes with visible mullions, to add coziness and maintain the scale and feel of a cottage.
For this Long Island project, architect John Patrick Winberry rotated the back of the home ninety degrees, designing the main living spaces around an L-shaped corner. This allowed the building to follow the path of the sun and “interact with the interior,” as Winbury puts it, through an abundance of carefully placed Marvin windows.
For this Long Island project, architect John Patrick Winberry rotated the back of the home ninety degrees, designing the main living spaces around an L-shaped corner. This allowed the building to follow the path of the sun and “interact with the interior,” as Winbury puts it, through an abundance of carefully placed Marvin windows.
The home’s entryway opens into a large great room with 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows overlooking Baker Park Reserve. Throughout the home, a simple material palette of stone and wood contrasts with bold matte black finishes.
The home’s entryway opens into a large great room with 12-foot ceilings and expansive windows overlooking Baker Park Reserve. Throughout the home, a simple material palette of stone and wood contrasts with bold matte black finishes.
The rear of the home unfolds around a central patio and lawn. The windows and doors are stained in an ebony color to match the dark cedar cladding and black metal roof.
The rear of the home unfolds around a central patio and lawn. The windows and doors are stained in an ebony color to match the dark cedar cladding and black metal roof.
Ample glazing frames views of the surrounding landscape, further connecting the living spaces to nature.
Ample glazing frames views of the surrounding landscape, further connecting the living spaces to nature.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
To most eyes, Ezequiel Farca’s 1970s-style concrete home in Mexico City looked like a teardown. Even the lot itself—shallow and crammed against a steep hillside—wasn’t particularly alluring. But Farca saw through all the restraints to create a spa-like refuge in one of the world’s most energetic cities. "It’s is such a hectic place. You’re bombarded by so much information the moment you step into the streets," says Farca, who first gained prominence as a furniture and interior designer. "So we envisioned this house as a retreat, a kind of a temple." The rooftop courtyard is lined with a verdant mix of indigenous plants, including banana trees, palm trees, lion’s claw, Mexican breadfruit, and native vines. The chaise longues were designed for Farca’s EF Collection.
The four panels of aquamarine and green look like a work of art.
The four panels of aquamarine and green look like a work of art.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
While not connected to the house's irrigation, the saltwater pool has its own solar-powered saline pump and cleansing system.
Situated on five acres in the Mojave Desert about 10 minutes from Joshua Tree, this three-bedroom dwelling was originally built in 1987 and recently underwent a head-to-toe renovation. <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">In the backyard, the shipping container Modpool is controlled by a smart-tech system which allows it to double as a jacuzzi</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">.</span>
In the backyard, the shipping container Modpool is controlled by a smart-tech system which allows it to double as a jacuzzi