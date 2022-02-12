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The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.