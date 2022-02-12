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Collection by Linda Pollak

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The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
The vertical orientation of the exterior siding is meant to mimic the surrounding tree trunks in the natural setting. The wood siding was sourced from Kebony, "which modifies sustainably sourced softwoods by heating the wood with furfuryl alcohol—an agricultural byproduct," says the company. Doing so enables the softwoods to "permanently take on the attributes of tropical hardwood," relaying all the benefits of tropical hardwoods without relying on deforestation practices. The granite patio nods to traditional farmhouse foundations.
“I knew that if the structure was done right, it would look like it had always been there,
“I knew that if the structure was done right, it would look like it had always been there,
Sliding doors in the slatted shell conceal the side entry.
Sliding doors in the slatted shell conceal the side entry.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
The brickwork of the original gabled farmhouse was painted white, referencing the local vernacular, and a new corrugated metal roof was added.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The box-shaped extension plays off the familiar farmhouse typology, creating a series of intriguing contrasts.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The corrugated metal roofing is a subtle reference to the many sheds found on farms in the local area.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
The farmhouse, originally built in 1894, is now a recognized cultural heritage site.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
This barn-like residence enjoys sweeping views from all sides to the picturesque Northern California landscape that surrounds it: Mayacamas Mountains, roaming sheep, and Monterey pines. An L-shaped ipe deck connected the main residence to an art studio and forms a cozy courtyard, complete with pool.
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.
The home is clad in red-painted Norwegian pine, echoing the red-flecked trunks of the surrounding spruce forest. “We wanted to reference a traditional red barn in a modern way and pull it forward into our time and give it a complexity,” says color consultant Dagny Thurmann-Moe.