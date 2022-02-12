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Collection by Kathryn Pollock

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Caption about kitchenette.
Caption about kitchenette.
A couple with a young daughter renovated a flat inside a 570-square-foot, 1930s Prague apartment, prioritizing storage, flexibility, and circulation.
A couple with a young daughter renovated a flat inside a 570-square-foot, 1930s Prague apartment, prioritizing storage, flexibility, and circulation.
Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking.
Much of the tile throughout the home is by Heath Ceramics. The custom walnut and oak cabinetry is by Artisan Woodworking.
Inside, old and new, private and public, colorful and classic live together.
Inside, old and new, private and public, colorful and classic live together.
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The electric range and stove hood are both by Wolf, with a Subzero refrigerator and Cove dishwasher. The Franke sink has a DornBracht faucet and Muuto pendant overhead. The island light is by Lambert &amp; Fils.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
The architects kept the fixture layout to save on budget, swapping in a Duravit tub and toilet with lavatory fixture, tub filler and shower head and controls by DornBracht.
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
This 530-square-foot prefab in East Sussex, England, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects for a family who wanted to build a woodland retreat/rental on their property. Immersing the lodge into the forest reflects the family’s intent to, as the architects explain, “enhance the ecological biodiversity of the area, protect wildlife, and enable guests … to understand and appreciate the fauna, flora, and unique history and nature of the area, while supporting and promoting the local economy.”
The 12-by-18-foot interior courtyard is clad in garapa hardwood and capped with a 1.5-ton steel shade structure. Legge was inspired by the southern vernacular form of the dogtrot house, which features a breezeway through the center to encourage natural ventilation.
The 12-by-18-foot interior courtyard is clad in garapa hardwood and capped with a 1.5-ton steel shade structure. Legge was inspired by the southern vernacular form of the dogtrot house, which features a breezeway through the center to encourage natural ventilation.
A peek at the floor plans of Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture.
A peek at the floor plans of Canterbury House by Murray Legge Architecture.
Sunlight spills into the primary bedroom, illuminating a wall of custom Birch cabinetry. Hanging pendant lights complement the neutral palette, and free up side table space.
Sunlight spills into the primary bedroom, illuminating a wall of custom Birch cabinetry. Hanging pendant lights complement the neutral palette, and free up side table space.

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