Built into a lush hillside and surrounded by elegant landscaping, the home showcases a masterful, site-specific design.
Packed with personality, this retooled shed by Best Practice Architecture might just be the cutest little ADU in Texas.
In Brooklyn, a couple tap architect Sarah Jacoby to give their townhome a vibrant, family-friendly update.
Most of the home is clad in wood, creating a dark, moody atmosphere -- to the point where Paul used to wear a miners light on his head to get around before new lighting was put in.
Ana Smud’s studio is in downtown Buenos Aires, yet she also has a home office with built-in bookshelves and a long narrow desk.
"The wall paneling and railing at the entry required very close collaboration with metal and wood fabricators,
This area between the living area and private bedroom acts as a study and storage station.
A custom dining table by Godar Furniture can seat up to 12 with an extension. Its walnut base lightly contrasts the oak chairs with leather seats. In the background, a coffee bar was organized by Haven Home.
The large pantry allows all the food to be in one place, visually out of the way, yet still super convenient to the rest of the kitchen.
With the help of California Closets, the homeowners maximized every square inch of space with shelving, drawers, and a countertop area for placement of various small appliances like a microwave, coffee maker, and tea kettle.
Resident Ty Milford peruses a book by the George Nelson–inspired built-ins fabricated by Big Branch Woodworking
A vintage Molded Plywood Lounge Chair (LCW) by Charles and Ray Eames for Herman Miller sits in front of built-in shelving in untreated hemlock.
Flowering Mexican marigold spills over boulders and gravel in the front garden, where Terremoto planted wild rye grass along the perimeter of the house.
Yellow Magis chairs sit by the pool. From here, you can get a glimpse of the 40 acres and the four miles of trails that run across them.