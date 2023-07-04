Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
m
Collection by
Missy Opsal
Favorites
View
16
Photos
Clean lines and a neutral palette open up the space.
Jace and Giddi cozied up in bed.
Chase and Mariajosé's fur baby in the living area.
The space is filled with Southwestern patterns and mudcloth.
Tyler and Lexi in their beach bungalow on wheels.
The cats taking in a view of the sea from their boho-chic living room.
Beautiful geometric tiling in the kitchen.
Jeffrey hanging in the living area.
The kitchen is simple and streamlined for easy meal prep.
The sitting area with desk and media space.
Conte and his pup.
A view of the bed.
Conte splayed in bed taking in his home on wheels.
You wouldn't even know their bedroom was in a bus.
Share