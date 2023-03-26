Home Tours
t
Collection by
Tracey John
Favorites
View
30
Photos
The Nauvo is capable of containing a full kitchen, with room for a pantry. Construction typically takes about a year or less to complete.
Floor-to-ceiling windows bring the views inside. Currently, Pluspuu is available in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.
Customers can choose to give their prefab as many comforts as they please, from year-round temperature control to stone countertops.
The Scandinavian, sustainable wood used in the construction process is on full display inside.
This prefab also has a wraparound deck with a shaded dining area.
Nauvo, one of the company's newest models, comes with a roof deck.
Prefabs are built using a patented grid system, which underscores the company's commitment to technology, sustainability, and design.
Customers are free to customize their prefab, as long as it fits within the company's structural grid.
Full kitchens, complete with an island, can be constructed. The typical timeline for these prefabs is eight months.
While the company is currently only serving customers in Brazil, it has plans to open its offerings in Europe and North America.
The indoor-outdoor prefab starts ar $260 to $300 per square foot, and extras like air conditioning and heated floors are available.
Warm wood detailing ensures that the concrete flooring has a natural contrast.
