The rain garden is framed by bamboo on one side and horsetail on the other. A filter fabric beneath the pebbles helps direct water from the roof into the planters and the ground, eliminating runoff.
A bentwood Robin Day chair keeps the Herman Miller classics company. Through the office’s door, nestled in the bamboo grove, is an outdoor shower, fashioned after those found in San Onofre, farther south.
White-painted storage cabinets are built-in to the wall beneath the staircase.
The micro home that Architect George designed for a young couple in Newton, Sydney, Australia, features a greenery-filled courtyard that ties the interior of the home to the outdoors.
The bathroom on the second level is outfitted with terrazzo tile flooring, ceramic mosaic tile on the walls, and a walnut vanity.
The principal bathroom features the same green tone found in the principal bedroom and wardrobe.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
Mutina ceramic tiles line the bathroom.
Ann Sacks Terrazzo Renata tile covers the primary bath, with a vanity composed of Polaris cabinets by Abet Laminati in Noir Pol 2902, and a Corian “Glacier White” counter and backsplash.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
A neon green faucet pops against the softer-shaded tiles and cabinets.
"We wanted this to be a fully-immersive environment in and out of the shower," Cooper says. His team decided to create a custom terrazzo based off of the same material that was found during demolition.
"By keeping the main color block in the showers, we tried to contain the chaos to a small and palatable space within the bathroom," Cooper says. "It's fun when you're in there, but you're not overwhelmed when using the bathroom for other purposes."