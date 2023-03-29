After: The tall cabinetry along the back wall consolidates the fridge, pantry, laundry, and linen storage, opening up the rest of the kitchen for a lighter, more intuitive flow.
The fireplace is a salute to midcentury-modern design. Brick is used both here in the living room and in the den.
Lighting floods into the space during the day through many, many windows on the main floor. A Herman Miller Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant light above the dining table helps illuminate the room come nightfall.
Zia terrazzo tile in Mesquite provides some color on the floor, while surrounding windows and a skylight make the space bright. Bosch appliances were selected for the kitchen, too.
A vintage apron front sink now anchors the kitchen, with new cabinetry, drawer pulls by Linnea, and honed granite countertops.
After: A bed for two occupies a new skylit nook on the second floor, further highlighted by its blue paint.