The Summer House in the Stockholm archipelago, designed by Kod Arkitekter, emphasizes a strong connection with the forested surroundings and exceptional sea views beyond. The architects achieved this by combining a Scandinavian cottage vernacular with a simplicity inspired by Japanese design.
Nestled within a forest clearing near the Argentinian city of Córdoba, this 2,153-square-foot house named "La Negrita" is designed to exist in harmony with nature. Designed by Córdoba–based Morini Arquitectos, the house first reveals itself as a black corrugated wall in the middle of the woodlands. "The house is totally introverted [and] mysterious towards the street and extroverted towards the interior," says Morini.
A classic Jeanneret Chandigarh armchair sits by the fireplace.
The parents’ bedroom is intentionally small, with a custom storage unit framing a giant window. “It makes the views feel that much bigger,” says Handa.
The doors and windows are framed in plaster, which the owners formed, sanded, and finished themselves. The slightly uneven finish gives the home a handcrafted feel that contrasts with the sleekly finished timber work.
The expansive glazing allows the occupants to appreciate not just the views, but shifting light and shadow play throughout the day.
Josh and Natalie Pritchard’s residence in the woods of New Gloucester, Maine, consists of two parallel gable structures connected by a breezeway. The taller building is the home, and the shorter is a two-car garage with an in-law apartment. The Pritchard children call the wetlands behind the house “fairy land.”
Rounded elements serve as a visual refrain throughout the house, as in the kitchen’s cabinet pulls and in one of the living room’s windows.
The kitchen has Landslide pendants from Twenty One Tonnes and a curved concrete island.
The Nook
Looking into the warm, brightly lit house at night offers a different kind of view, one that charmingly recalls the cutaway dioramas in Wes Anderson’s films.
Although synthetic slate roof tiles have been around since the 1970s, the way architect Stephen Bruns used them to completely clad Woven House is unusual. "I love this material," says Bruns. "The way light reflects off the tiles creates a specular effect, almost like a mosaic." That reflective quality is enhanced by the floor-to-ceiling windows by Loewen.
The Lake View
The screen porch is located off the main level and is an extension of the main living space.
The living room view offers a view of the train trestle over Fontana Lake.
The entry is a contemporary glass-enclosed interpretation of a “dogtrot” – a traditional breezeway connecting two enclosed spaces.
Living room looking out toward lake
West side of house at sunset
