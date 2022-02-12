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Collection by Anne Heenan

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Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
Kim in her guest bedroom, on a daybed she fashioned out of a queen-sized bed and a plywood headboard she painted. The walls are cloaked in Farrow & Ball Inchyra Blue.
Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, at the crossroads of the West Village, SoHo, and Greenwich, the multi-level house extends a cheerful welcome with a bright red front door.
Nestled in the heart of Manhattan, at the crossroads of the West Village, SoHo, and Greenwich, the multi-level house extends a cheerful welcome with a bright red front door.
Floor Plan of Evelyn ADU by 3R Studio
Floor Plan of Evelyn ADU by 3R Studio
Heather and Brad live in the home with their two sons, 12-year-old Graham and 10-year-old Wes. The exterior is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-style pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass. “We love our dark exterior and how well our windows blend into it,” explains Heather. “When looking at the house from the back, it looks so seamless.”
Heather and Brad live in the home with their two sons, 12-year-old Graham and 10-year-old Wes. The exterior is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-style pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass. “We love our dark exterior and how well our windows blend into it,” explains Heather. “When looking at the house from the back, it looks so seamless.”
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Bifold sliding doors seamlessly open the dining space to an outdoor deck, which also cantilevers over the backyard. The space is covered by a balcony off of the master suite.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher &amp; Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
The existing primary bathroom was condensed to make space for a small powder room. Stuart chose a Kohler sink that's been in production since the 1950s.
The existing primary bathroom was condensed to make space for a small powder room. Stuart chose a Kohler sink that's been in production since the 1950s.
The slatted roof filters some of the direct sunlight.
The slatted roof filters some of the direct sunlight.
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
After: "I wanted to try something that I would try to convince clients to do,
Floor Plan of Camp Altezza by Amy Pigliacampo
Floor Plan of Camp Altezza by Amy Pigliacampo
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
A short, chunky staircase connects the two distinct realms of the studio.
Views of the South Pacific are visible from the courtyard through floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Views of the South Pacific are visible from the courtyard through floor-to-ceiling glazing.
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.

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