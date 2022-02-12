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Heather and Brad live in the home with their two sons, 12-year-old Graham and 10-year-old Wes. The exterior is defined by a striking black scheme that conceals the more playful interior—which is hinted at by the pink and white midcentury-style pool furniture. The minimalist ebony window frames—from the Marvin Essential collection—blend into the ebony facade to create the appearance of a wall of glass. “We love our dark exterior and how well our windows blend into it,” explains Heather. “When looking at the house from the back, it looks so seamless.”
Inside, Graff restored cedar planking and added new walls and floor panels. The kitchen features fresh Fisher & Paykel appliances, while an original slanted wood wall with a built-in credenza defines the dining room. “We brought in Corian and used wood planking and terrazzo, since that was a big thing in the 1960s,” the architect says.
Always put contingencies aside. During any renovation, it is critical to set aside money for the "what if" or emergency scenarios. For example, there might be plumbing that you didn’t anticipate needing to replace. Conventional wisdom suggests adding 15 to 20 percent to your contractor’s renovation cost to safely consider these contingencies.
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