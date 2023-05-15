To live here, residents had to be homeless, 18 years and older and living within a three-mile radius.
The prefabs were pre-approved by the state to simplify permitting, allowing for fast-track construction and deployment. The project site, which is fully equipped with utility services and amenities, set up in just 13 weeks.
The Chandler Boulevard prefabs measure 8-feet-by-8-feet each and can be dismantled and reassembled at least 40 times for storage or relocation.
The tiny house community also has ADA units to accommodate people with wheelchairs.
Safety is emphasized with video surveillance and 24-hour security. No alcohol is allowed on site and there is a curfew.