Building the addition upward instead of outward allowed for more space and better views without excavating across the hilltop.
L'Abri reinterprets the legendary A-frame to create a secluded shelter just north of Ottawa, Canada.
After staying in a tree house listed on Airbnb, Remo Kommnick and Emi Moore wanted their own getaway in the woods. "It was amazing being up in the trees,
"The 900-square-foot cabin perches on one piece of granite, projecting precariously over a steep drop-off to afford dramatic eastern views across the valley below," says Isamu Kanda, principal at I-Kanda.