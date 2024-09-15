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This unit was specifically designed with a variety of open shelves, hanging sections, and shoe storage. Hanging sections provide enough elevation to conveniently organize items based on size. From blazers and blouses to maxi skirts and evening gowns, all of your clothing is easily accessible. By using the same color hangers, your space will appear even more collected and composed. You can also arrange your clothing so that the colors compliment each other and appear as the favorable options they really are. For the shoe enthusiast, we included numerous sets of shoe shelves and cubbies that attractively organize and showcase your finest footwear. This type of system allows you to identify and grab your favorite pair as you mix and match the perfect ensemble.
All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.
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