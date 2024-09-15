This unit was specifically designed with a variety of open shelves, hanging sections, and shoe storage. Hanging sections provide enough elevation to conveniently organize items based on size. From blazers and blouses to maxi skirts and evening gowns, all of your clothing is easily accessible. By using the same color hangers, your space will appear even more collected and composed. You can also arrange your clothing so that the colors compliment each other and appear as the favorable options they really are. For the shoe enthusiast, we included numerous sets of shoe shelves and cubbies that attractively organize and showcase your finest footwear. This type of system allows you to identify and grab your favorite pair as you mix and match the perfect ensemble.