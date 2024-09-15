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Collection by Joaquin Padilla

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The light-soaked kitchen and breakfast nook are accented with a blue rug from Anthropologie, pottery from Portugal, and a custom bench seat from Etsy.
The light-soaked kitchen and breakfast nook are accented with a blue rug from Anthropologie, pottery from Portugal, and a custom bench seat from Etsy.
One of Bayne's biggest splurges was the tilework in the bathrooms.
One of Bayne's biggest splurges was the tilework in the bathrooms.
"My favorite room is the primary bedroom on the second floor,
"My favorite room is the primary bedroom on the second floor,
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
As much as possible, Bayne and Benner prioritized colors that tied the home to the ocean.
The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the wood stove and venting cost about $13,000.
The living room could feature a roaring fire as a focal point. The metalwork for the wood stove and venting cost about $13,000.
The entryway features a wide window, which were all sourced from KBS Builders. The total, including glazing, cost $62,370.
The entryway features a wide window, which were all sourced from KBS Builders. The total, including glazing, cost $62,370.
A discreet built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.
A discreet built-in wardrobe in the bedroom.
By removing the hearth, the architects freed up space to create a proper entry nook by the front door. It’s clad in vertical grain fir and adorned with Afteroom coat hangers by Menu.
By removing the hearth, the architects freed up space to create a proper entry nook by the front door. It’s clad in vertical grain fir and adorned with Afteroom coat hangers by Menu.
This unit was specifically designed with a variety of open shelves, hanging sections, and shoe storage. Hanging sections provide enough elevation to conveniently organize items based on size. From blazers and blouses to maxi skirts and evening gowns, all of your clothing is easily accessible. By using the same color hangers, your space will appear even more collected and composed. You can also arrange your clothing so that the colors compliment each other and appear as the favorable options they really are. For the shoe enthusiast, we included numerous sets of shoe shelves and cubbies that attractively organize and showcase your finest footwear. This type of system allows you to identify and grab your favorite pair as you mix and match the perfect ensemble.
This unit was specifically designed with a variety of open shelves, hanging sections, and shoe storage. Hanging sections provide enough elevation to conveniently organize items based on size. From blazers and blouses to maxi skirts and evening gowns, all of your clothing is easily accessible. By using the same color hangers, your space will appear even more collected and composed. You can also arrange your clothing so that the colors compliment each other and appear as the favorable options they really are. For the shoe enthusiast, we included numerous sets of shoe shelves and cubbies that attractively organize and showcase your finest footwear. This type of system allows you to identify and grab your favorite pair as you mix and match the perfect ensemble.
All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.
All-white cabinetry offers a crisp look that allows your clothing to steal the spotlight. The high-contrast shaker style doors, create an elegant backdrop for your clothing. Light also pours through the big windows, drawing your eye to the iconic views of the Hudson River. It creates a feeling of brightness and positivity that energizes and enlivens. It’s a walk-in closet where you can look and feel your best as you begin your day. For added visual appeal, the unit was accented with crown and base molding. The elegant detailing was inspired by the pre-war era building’s architectural features. The moldings add a retro geometric touch that matches the apartments beamed ceilings and traditional herringbone floors that were all the rage during the period and make a striking comeback in this beautiful renovation.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
SHED embraced the angled corners with custom cabinetry. According to Hale, the inspiration images that the couple chose were “less American Midwest farmhouse, and more contemporary Scandinavian farmhouse,” which inspired the design team to consult Scandinavian farm layouts for the master plan.
A closet features sleek built-in storage.
A closet features sleek built-in storage.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
In the renovated master bedroom, the Knot Cushion Pillow on the bed is from Design Within Reach. The wainscot and millwork utilize Radiata pine plywood.
Their cozy mezzanine nook is used for naps, yoga, or meditation.
Their cozy mezzanine nook is used for naps, yoga, or meditation.
“I knew I was going to use it as an art studio so I didn't want anything precious,” says Amber. “It just feels like a great creative space to think and make art.”
“I knew I was going to use it as an art studio so I didn't want anything precious,” says Amber. “It just feels like a great creative space to think and make art.”
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
Smaller square tile in matte white from Home Depot references what was there before, and the oak and quartz vanity echoes the kitchen cabinet treatment.
Amber preserved the beams at the ceiling and incorporated new JWeld windows and door units.
Amber preserved the beams at the ceiling and incorporated new JWeld windows and door units.

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