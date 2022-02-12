Sometimes the best way to deal with a tall, gabled ceiling is to just add windows. A line of windows in the Floating House in Lake Huron, Ontario provides a picturesque water view. Photo by Raimund Koch.
The owners' desire to save an existing fir tree on the property inspired the design team to set back a portion of the western facade. "That allowed for significantly more fenestration to be added, with the remaining space being used to house the double-height entry space and stairwell,
The design team specified durable, easy-to-maintain, nontoxic, recyclable, natural, and regenerative materials. The kitchen island is engineered quartz and the cabinets are from a local cabinetmaker.
Plumen’s biomorphic Hive pendant celebrates the intricacy of honeycomb structure.
Zoé Stone's home is nestled into a forested hillside that had never been built on before. Others had shied away from its engineering challenges, but not Zoé and her dad.
A bathtub is built into the deck off the bedroom, offering another moment of retreat.
The pen shelving keeps the kitchen light and bright, which was the goal of its design. The kitchen and bath fixtures cost about $26,000.
We proposed large openings that can open wide to connect the interior and exterior,
The trip from garage to first floor is through a wood-clad spiral staircase that resembles a giant slatted barrel.
The stairs are comprised of a twisting metal frame and wooden steps.
Ground Level
Floor Plans
"Some people want a manicured garden, but I'm of a different mindset," says Patnaik. She left the grounds untamed and organic. "If we're building in the wild, I want to live in the wild."