SubscribeSign In
j
Collection by Julie Renae Ashburn

Favorites

View 4 Photos
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
A see-through entry hall joins the living areas with a bedroom wing.
She continues, “Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section: The east building is for cooking and gardening; the south building is for arts and crafts; the west building houses law, science, and music; and the north building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery, contains meditation and self development. Linking the volumes together—thematically as well as systematically—the library functions as the core and the bloodstream of the project.
She continues, “Four gable-roof buildings complement the centrally located library, each one solving its own specific part of the program in accordance with the adjoining section: The east building is for cooking and gardening; the south building is for arts and crafts; the west building houses law, science, and music; and the north building, accommodating the areas for rest and recovery, contains meditation and self development. Linking the volumes together—thematically as well as systematically—the library functions as the core and the bloodstream of the project.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.
The cabin’s small footprint minimizes interference with its natural surroundings. Three stacked stories give the family plenty of living space with living and dining on the top floor; two bedrooms on the main level; and a bunk room, garage and game room in the basement.