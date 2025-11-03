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Collection by Adrienne Walpole

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"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
"Fun fact, this yard is actually their front yard!,
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
What started with a fixer-upper in 1998 has grown into a three-building compound shaped by changing codes—and long-term thinking.
Floor plan of Lookout Park Remodel by Brockett Architects
Floor plan of Lookout Park Remodel by Brockett Architects