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Collection by algert kushta

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Chilean artist Roberto Matta’s Malitte Lounge Furniture from 1966 consists of a five colorful foam components that unstack into a reconfigurable seating landscape.
Chilean artist Roberto Matta’s Malitte Lounge Furniture from 1966 consists of a five colorful foam components that unstack into a reconfigurable seating landscape.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
"Light is the most important part of a successful living space," Naughtin says. "We utilized double-height glazing with operable windows and large doors to maximize the intake of light and achieve a strong connection to the outdoor space." European oak storage in the living space matches that in the kitchen for a continuous flow.
Two Vice-Versa chaise sofas by Vírgula Ovo sit opposite one another. "This is where we go to get more cozy,
Two Vice-Versa chaise sofas by Vírgula Ovo sit opposite one another. "This is where we go to get more cozy,
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
“These clients really wanted it to be as dead accurate as it could be,” architect Jordan Snittjer says of this Chicago town house’s masonry, which transitions to an overhauled interior and a glassy rear extension.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
In the kitchen, Bontempo cabinetry by Armazem Design complements iceberg quartzite slabs for counters and backsplash. The pendants are by Matter Made.
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
Adair and Kopp built the booth right into the kitchen island to help make the kitchen the center of the house. “It’s purposeful programming,” says Adair. “We want to have more conversations with our kids. So even if we’re cooking, we’re still right there.” The cabinets here store snacks and art supplies.
Instead of a table lamp, the homeowners installed pendant lights that flank the bed: the Liuku Drop Mini.
Instead of a table lamp, the homeowners installed pendant lights that flank the bed: the Liuku Drop Mini.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The design team “poked fun” at the homeowner for her unusual request, but they’ve since recommended bathroom refrigerators to other clients.
The custom headboard features built-in storage, with curved lines reminiscent of Shaker design. The bed linens are from Cultiver, the quilt is vintage, and the throw pillows are from Elitis, available from Assembly Line.
The custom headboard features built-in storage, with curved lines reminiscent of Shaker design. The bed linens are from Cultiver, the quilt is vintage, and the throw pillows are from Elitis, available from Assembly Line.
This area was previously open to the floor below, so SHED filled it with a built-in window seat and reading nook, with an Isaac sconce from Schoolhouse.
This area was previously open to the floor below, so SHED filled it with a built-in window seat and reading nook, with an Isaac sconce from Schoolhouse.
In the bedroom, a Womb Chair and ottoman by Eero Saarinen for Knoll sits beside a Nelson Thin-Edge Bedside table by George Nelson for Herman Miller. The Pixo Plus Table Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
In the bedroom, a Womb Chair and ottoman by Eero Saarinen for Knoll sits beside a Nelson Thin-Edge Bedside table by George Nelson for Herman Miller. The Pixo Plus Table Lamp is by Pablo Designs.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
“The bedroom is without a doubt my happy place,” Adam says.
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
Floor Plan of Stealth House by Specht Novak Architects
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
Hess combined a John Boos butcher-block table with a piece carved by local wood sculptor Vince Skelly to create a sculptural kitchen island. "As soon as [Skelly] brought that in there, [Charlie and Todd's] little daughter hopped up on it and owned it. So, that's where she hangs out in the kitchen," says Hess.
Hess combined a John Boos butcher-block table with a piece carved by local wood sculptor Vince Skelly to create a sculptural kitchen island. "As soon as [Skelly] brought that in there, [Charlie and Todd's] little daughter hopped up on it and owned it. So, that's where she hangs out in the kitchen," says Hess.
On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.
On the neighboring property, kYodai House brings to mind the horizontal lines that were hallmarks of Wright's designs.

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