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Collection by Megan Melendi

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Custom cherry millwork was also used for closed storage in the bedroom, which is now connected to the bathroom.
Custom cherry millwork was also used for closed storage in the bedroom, which is now connected to the bathroom.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
A vintage 1970s pendant hangs above a custom cherry dining table by Mambo Jambo, which features ceramic tiles by Studio Mano.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Atelier Jones Design embellished stained glass, terra-cotta tile, and walnut cabinets with a floral motif inspired by kōwhai pods.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
Woud’s modular sofa provides a vibrant accent color used elsewhere in the house and ADU. The striped club chair is from Ferm Living; the Eames chair and ottoman were among the only things the couple brought with them from Colorado. The knot cushions are by Design House Stockholm, and the prints are by Cornelia Thomsen.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
The cantilevered addition was kept, and another bedroom added to the second floor over the existing house. Parks collaborated with Fort Structures to ensure that the third addition would sync with the rest of the house, replicating the window placement to make them sit between the roof beams, while still meeting current code and insulating the ceiling.
Will's hands-on approach to construction, learning carpentry from his father and grandfather, adds personal meaning to every built element in the space.
Will's hands-on approach to construction, learning carpentry from his father and grandfather, adds personal meaning to every built element in the space.
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
"We’ve got these tall walls and we’ve got a lot of artwork, and one thing I’ve learned on my rental journey is how to hang artwork without marring walls,
Knight paired affordable leathered granite with green Ikea cabinets in the kitchen, along with European Baltic birch doors on the larger cabinets. Hannah found the modular units behind the sofa on Wayfair. "They come with a cleat system and can be stacked vertically or mounted on a wall as well,
Knight paired affordable leathered granite with green Ikea cabinets in the kitchen, along with European Baltic birch doors on the larger cabinets. Hannah found the modular units behind the sofa on Wayfair. "They come with a cleat system and can be stacked vertically or mounted on a wall as well,
Daltile Keystone tiles in Arctic White and Desert Gray create duo-tone effect in the ADU bathroom, while a custom Kable Design Build vanity in birch plywood with Pionite Stonedust laminate top provides durable, budget-friendly style. The Concretti Reno sink in Kale sits on top.
Daltile Keystone tiles in Arctic White and Desert Gray create duo-tone effect in the ADU bathroom, while a custom Kable Design Build vanity in birch plywood with Pionite Stonedust laminate top provides durable, budget-friendly style. The Concretti Reno sink in Kale sits on top.
The Brownstone Boys punched up this Stuyvesant Heights home with psychedelic wallpaper and jewel-toned paint while preserving its historic wood details.
The Brownstone Boys punched up this Stuyvesant Heights home with psychedelic wallpaper and jewel-toned paint while preserving its historic wood details.

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