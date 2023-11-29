Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Front Walkway - A Hidden Service Entrance Door in the Cedar Siding uses a keyfob to electronically open the door.
Made from hand-blown glass and wood, the Industrial Pendant Lamp from Kaschkasch Cologne for DWR, can hang alone or as a trio.
Resident Brian Whitlock saved some serious cash by taking on much of the construction and electrical work himself.
The modern addition sits on a concrete platform that extends past the house’s envelope, creating welcoming patios on each side. “From any space within the home you are no more than a few steps from one of the outdoor spaces,” Busick says. On the west-facing back porch, Green Kite Chairs by Karim Rashid and a poppy-red hammock offer ideal spots from which to take in the sunset.
A tight construction budget informed the choices Sean Guess made as he designed a house for a couple in Austin, Texas. Budget-minded materials, like the James Hardie fiber-cement siding, helped hold construction costs to $130 per square foot. Sherwin-Williams’s Cyberspace hue colors the exterior and Parakeet coats the custom kitchen cabinets by Austin Wood Works. The planter is made from Cor-Ten steel.
Extra-wide concrete pillars help to support the studio at its core.
In the dining room, enlarging the window opening brings more light and connections to the exterior, while a new wet bar creates opportunities for entertaining. The table is custom, and chairs and rug are from CB2. The pendant lights are Design Within Reach.
Adding storage under the new stair maximizes the kitchen's footprint. Hemlock wood on the stair was stained to complement the casework. The faucet is from Brizo and the green backsplash tile is Heath.
The glass walls frame large expanses of greenery.
Moss-covered rocks and twisted tree trunks give the landscape a fairyland-like quality.
The house on the corner in the tiny town of Castellet in Catalonia, that Kirsten Dirksen and Nicolás Boullosa bought in 2018.
Three vertical pillars run through the structure, from top to bottom. On each floor, there are three portals that provide all the services, like water and electric outlets.
Each family member received a batch of modular pine-wood furniture elements to distribute around the house.
“I love to sit on the top floor with the big windows and see the day change, from the early morning when the fog hits the mountaintops, to the afternoon when the birds fly by right outside,” says Kirsten Dirksen.
In leafy northwest Washington, D.C., a two-story addition expands a 1936 home without overwhelming it.
With walls of glass on two sides, being in the breakfast nook feels almost like being outside.
The new upstairs bathroom, inspired by a 1992 Robin Williams movie, juxtaposes hexagonal and rectangular white tiles, as well as blue grout with four pops of yellow metal (matching the color of the original house's front door).
