SubscribeSign In
g
Collection by Genina Ramirez

Favorites

View 380 Photos
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
A walled patio with a sunken garden takes up fully half the ground floor. Open to the sky, it allows sun and rain to enter, while the walls offer protection from the area’s constant winds. “The home takes a piece of the site into its enclosure,” says Barache.
The house has operable openings on all sides, including a floor-to-ceiling window in the shower and large arched glazing in the living area that faces west to capture sunsets.
The house has operable openings on all sides, including a floor-to-ceiling window in the shower and large arched glazing in the living area that faces west to capture sunsets.
Brigitte and Dieter have a keen eye for unique pieces and a talent for incorporating them into their eclectic home. “The chairs are from Marrakech, the sofa and coffee table are Dieter’s design, and we painted the orange cabinet ourselves,” says Brigitte. “We don’t have a lot of design or antique shops in Lanzarote, so you always have to hunt around in little stores—it’s the only way to score gems. The island stimulates creativity.”
Brigitte and Dieter have a keen eye for unique pieces and a talent for incorporating them into their eclectic home. “The chairs are from Marrakech, the sofa and coffee table are Dieter’s design, and we painted the orange cabinet ourselves,” says Brigitte. “We don’t have a lot of design or antique shops in Lanzarote, so you always have to hunt around in little stores—it’s the only way to score gems. The island stimulates creativity.”
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
After rounding the house and climbing a set of concrete stairs, the home's entrance is revealed next to a Cedar-clad entry porch. The home has three separate decks, each oriented towards a different view of the site and natural surroundings.
After rounding the house and climbing a set of concrete stairs, the home's entrance is revealed next to a Cedar-clad entry porch. The home has three separate decks, each oriented towards a different view of the site and natural surroundings.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
dSPACE Studio designed 2,200-square-foot weekend house in Beverly Shores, just steps from Lake Michigan. Located within the Indiana Dunes State Park, the house is perched atop a large dune on site.
One of the few designer pieces in the home, a set of four Michael Thonet coffee house chairs, from 1859, offer a simple seating solution. The dining table, designed by Odgård, was built from a 109-year-old oak tree, which was harvested and milled locally.
One of the few designer pieces in the home, a set of four Michael Thonet coffee house chairs, from 1859, offer a simple seating solution. The dining table, designed by Odgård, was built from a 109-year-old oak tree, which was harvested and milled locally.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
“I like the darkness of walnut. Other woods tend to yellow if you don’t stain it, while walnut stays true to itself,” Caleb says. The white glass tile backsplash melds with the wall.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
“Using only wood to form a cabinet results in artistic moments. Diagonals read as decorative, but these strong triangles are necessary when you’re not using plywood,” Caleb says. “It’s pure joy to use the kitchen, knowing that all parts of it are built with meaning and without compromise.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
In the first-floor bathroom, the mermaid backsplash Caleb carved plays off the Hygge &amp; West “Mermaid” wallpaper.
In the primary bedroom, built-in storage is ship-like and not particularly plentiful. “I’d rather live in 850-square-feet by the ocean and see the sunrise every morning than in 3,000-square-feet in the suburbs,” Caleb says.
In the primary bedroom, built-in storage is ship-like and not particularly plentiful. “I’d rather live in 850-square-feet by the ocean and see the sunrise every morning than in 3,000-square-feet in the suburbs,” Caleb says.
The team removed the outdated exterior detailing and replaced it with vertical strips of Kebony Clear siding and a Freedom Gray copper standing seam metal roof. “Kebony offered that same sort of silvery weathering that would get us that [Cape] aesthetic, and the feel of this house being set in the landscape,” says Yoon.
The team removed the outdated exterior detailing and replaced it with vertical strips of Kebony Clear siding and a Freedom Gray copper standing seam metal roof. “Kebony offered that same sort of silvery weathering that would get us that [Cape] aesthetic, and the feel of this house being set in the landscape,” says Yoon.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
The living room displays ceramics from Artisafire, a South African nonprofit pottery studio.
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
“The house is still in its original state. Our job was to bring in some color,” says Lezanne.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.
Fireclay Tile’s “Hexite” pattern covers the floor in the primary bathroom.

360 more saves