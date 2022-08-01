Favorites
Brigitte and Dieter have a keen eye for unique pieces and a talent for incorporating them into their eclectic home. “The chairs are from Marrakech, the sofa and coffee table are Dieter’s design, and we painted the orange cabinet ourselves,” says Brigitte. “We don’t have a lot of design or antique shops in Lanzarote, so you always have to hunt around in little stores—it’s the only way to score gems. The island stimulates creativity.”
In the living area on the top floor, the architects selected an adjustable shelving system from Rimadesio to hold books, records, and music equipment for the clients, who are self-proclaimed audio- and bibliophiles. The furniture was acquired and refurbished by the owners from a neighbor, who was downsizing. A retractable window wall from Marvin expands the space to the outdoors via a connecting Cedar-clad deck.
The team removed the outdated exterior detailing and replaced it with vertical strips of Kebony Clear siding and a Freedom Gray copper standing seam metal roof. “Kebony offered that same sort of silvery weathering that would get us that [Cape] aesthetic, and the feel of this house being set in the landscape,” says Yoon.
360 more saves