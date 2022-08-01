Brigitte and Dieter have a keen eye for unique pieces and a talent for incorporating them into their eclectic home. “The chairs are from Marrakech, the sofa and coffee table are Dieter’s design, and we painted the orange cabinet ourselves,” says Brigitte. “We don’t have a lot of design or antique shops in Lanzarote, so you always have to hunt around in little stores—it’s the only way to score gems. The island stimulates creativity.”