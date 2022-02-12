Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
i
Collection by Ines Alphonso Salas

Favorites

View 6,136 Photos
The second-floor space is reached via an external set of brick-and-concrete steps.
The second-floor space is reached via an external set of brick-and-concrete steps.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Some examples of “Dutch Wave” planting in Piet Oudolf’s garden in Hummelo (2018) and in the Vlinderhof (butterfly garden) in Máximapark in Utrecht.</span>
Some examples of “Dutch Wave” planting in Piet Oudolf’s garden in Hummelo (2018) and in the Vlinderhof (butterfly garden) in Máximapark in Utrecht.
The couple took down boundary walls between the existing properties and created new pathways to connect them.
The couple took down boundary walls between the existing properties and created new pathways to connect them.
Jaguara, one of the couple’s cats, walks in from the front yard. The cats inspired the design of the built-in bench by the entrance, where they often perch to observe the outdoors. The tinted cement floors have a rosy hue that complements the dark-red steel window frames.
Jaguara, one of the couple’s cats, walks in from the front yard. The cats inspired the design of the built-in bench by the entrance, where they often perch to observe the outdoors. The tinted cement floors have a rosy hue that complements the dark-red steel window frames.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
The polished concrete floor inside gives way to a brick patio and a garden behind the house. Two embaúba trees grow up the atrium from indoor beds in the living room. The Atibaia counter stools and Eclipse dining table are from Casa Paulo Alves. The Tiza chairs are from Del Portillo. The C11 white sofa by Marcus Ferreira is from Carbono, and the metal-framed lounge chairs are from Paulo Mendes da Rocha. The metal planter is from AMP. The kitchen cabinetry was designed by Arkitito.
In the backyard, a resurfaced pool is surrounded by recently updated hardscaping and drought-tolerant landscaping.
In the backyard, a resurfaced pool is surrounded by recently updated hardscaping and drought-tolerant landscaping.
One of the renovations saw the addition of porcelain flooring and Heath tiles throughout the home.
One of the renovations saw the addition of porcelain flooring and Heath tiles throughout the home.
The facade is made of raw concrete gridded with blue glass joints.
The facade is made of raw concrete gridded with blue glass joints.
Located in the French commune of Montargis, the property is less than 2 hours from Paris.
Located in the French commune of Montargis, the property is less than 2 hours from Paris.
A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
A series of bluestone patios, courtyards, and terraces creates several outdoor sitting areas around the house, while the landscaped grounds include a koi pond, Pennsylvania fieldstone walkways, and a pergola-topped deck. A custom stone landscape wall was completed by the landscape architect responsible for portions of the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s walls.
The single-story residence has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a flexible family room or office, and a detached two-car garage with a custom glass door.
The single-story residence has three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a living room, a flexible family room or office, and a detached two-car garage with a custom glass door.
Nearly every major room looks onto the surrounding gardens, terraces, and mature landscaping.
Nearly every major room looks onto the surrounding gardens, terraces, and mature landscaping.
In the Philadelphia suburbs, this 1957 home by Carlos Joseph Alvaré has 10-foot walls of glass, exposed Douglas fir beams, fieldstone facades, and a lush, Japanese-inspired garden.
In the Philadelphia suburbs, this 1957 home by Carlos Joseph Alvaré has 10-foot walls of glass, exposed Douglas fir beams, fieldstone facades, and a lush, Japanese-inspired garden.

6,116 more saves