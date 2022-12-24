SubscribeSign In
Collection by

Favorites

View 4 Photos
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
Set on an east-west axis, the home stays cool with shading south-facing glass, minimal west-facing glass, and operable windows that allow for natural ventilation. Energy recovery ventilators also bring fresh air into the home.
SHED redid the original fireplace in black brick.
SHED redid the original fireplace in black brick.