At night, the whole exterior is lit to shades of blue and purple.
White travertine floors, neutral furnishings, and soft wood tones keep the emphasis on nature, the view, and the sensory experience of being on the ocean.
Each room encases a private view of the ocean.
The simplistic, muted interiors balance with the minimal architecture.
Floor-to-ceiling slatted wooden shutters flood the rooms with natural light.
All rooms are fitted with Parachute Home luxurious linen bedding and Luuna custom memory foam mattresses.
With architecture by Estudio5 and interiors by Dimorestudio, Milano, Britt Moran and Emiliano Salci, this hotel, located in a 1940s mansion has a contemporary global style with a splash of Art Deco opulence.
Inspired by Midcentury Miami architecture, this hotel located within a yoga retreat community center known as Holistika Tulum is a retro jungle oasis with cool custom-made floor tiles, rattan chairs and a calming aquamarine color scheme.
A 19th Century estate in the Yucatán jungle was given new life as a modern Mexican hotel with villa-style abodes with bath tubs of polished rock and casitas with their own pool and outdoor showers.