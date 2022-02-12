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p
Collection by
Peter Laska
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6
Photos
The wings of this cruciform residence jut out over the landscape on stilts to capture panoramic views.
The kitchen cabinets are clad with black walnut, with a black steel built-in bookshelf nearby.
The Bryne Residence is made up of tilted masonry
Young added an outdoor kitchen and BBQ area to entertain while taking in the landscape.
Blu Homes's new prefab in Joshua Tree, California.
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