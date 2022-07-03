Dwell House
NEW
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
Before & After
Budget Breakdown
Renovations
Prefab
Video Tours
Travel
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Photos
Editor’s Picks
Bathrooms
Kitchens
Staircases
Outdoor
Projects
Editor’s Picks
Modern
Midcentury
Industrial
Farmhouses
Scandinavian
Find a Pro
Sourcebook
Post a Project
Collections
Editor’s Picks
Shopping
Recently Saved
Planning
Shop
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Lighting & Fans
Decor & More
Kitchen & Dining
Bath & Bed
Guides
ADUs
Furnishings & Finishes
Gardening & Plants
Kitchen & Bath
Mortgages & Budgets
Prefab
Pros & Project Management
Sustainability
Tech & Automation
Magazine
Current Issue
All Issues
Subscribe
Sign In
p
Collection by
Petrino Andrea
Favorites
View
10
Photos
Before: NYC-based Bryan Verona purchased a 1989 370LE Airstream in 2017 with the intent to go on more road trips with his wife and four children.
The light-filled living room is anchored by a broad stone fireplace, original to the home.
The home has polished concrete floors and globe pendant lights. A groovy, orange Malm fireplace adds a pop of color.
The original beamed tongue-and-groove ceiling is in great condition.
The backyard has an expansive lawn, mature trees, plenty of patio space, and a kidney-shaped pool.
The backyard is perfectly suited for summer entertaining.
Their daughters, Annapurna, left, and Siddartha, play with their dog, Anouck, beneath the kangaroo paws in the entry garden courtyard.
Share