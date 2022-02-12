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Collection by Christopher Weddle

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Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Walnut built-ins store household odds-and-ends, clothing, and create a desk for work.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
Koto Design's prefab cabin will be featured alongside the Garden Club's landscaping in this year's prestigious Chelsea Flower Show.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
The kitchen island and cabinets at this Melbourne renovation are made of recycled timber, taking cue from the wooden bookcase that designer Kim Kneipp installed during the home’s first restyling.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
To turn a home into a permanent residence for a family of four, Rama Estudio attached a prefab glass-and-steel box that extends into the surrounding wilderness.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
The blackened timber–clad cabin that arba designed in Longueil, Normandy, France, is marked by large glass doors, layered with wood slats that slide open and connect the home to its lush landscape.
Across from the entrance door is the kitchen, which features a sink, small oven, hot water tank, fridge, and gas hobs.
Across from the entrance door is the kitchen, which features a sink, small oven, hot water tank, fridge, and gas hobs.
Tiny House Valhalla, designed by Baluchon, features floating steps that lead to a sleeping loft.
Tiny House Valhalla, designed by Baluchon, features floating steps that lead to a sleeping loft.
Custom shoji-inspired screens of Roberts’s design conceal the closet and extend to provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
Custom shoji-inspired screens of Roberts’s design conceal the closet and extend to provide privacy for the adjacent shower and soaking tub.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
The bed was designed to hang from the ceiling and can be hoisted up and pulled down as needed.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When not in use as the headboard, the large redwood slab folds down to become a desk.
When configured for dining, the Dodo Van features a dining table with bench seating and a kitchen bench next to the cooking area.
When configured for dining, the Dodo Van features a dining table with bench seating and a kitchen bench next to the cooking area.
The concrete walls, floors, and ceilings are raw and exposed, creating a modern, industrial-inspired canvas.
The concrete walls, floors, and ceilings are raw and exposed, creating a modern, industrial-inspired canvas.
The concrete cabin has a steel chimney and steel window frames.
The concrete cabin has a steel chimney and steel window frames.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
The stepped wooden platforms provide built-in seats for the library. Down the stairs to the left is a guest room.
Architect Sergio Araneda designed a contemporary timber-wrapped cabin on a remote site in Malalcahuello, Chile.
Architect Sergio Araneda designed a contemporary timber-wrapped cabin on a remote site in Malalcahuello, Chile.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
Birch plywood panels, full-height windows, and a transparent roof compose "Immerso Glamping" set in the Italian alpine town of Usseaux.
Birch plywood panels, full-height windows, and a transparent roof compose "Immerso Glamping" set in the Italian alpine town of Usseaux.
The Treehouse Floorplan
The Treehouse Floorplan

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