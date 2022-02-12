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Collection by Jennifer Hapke

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Teak shelves were used in the entryway to display the owners' art collection and souvenirs from abroad.
Teak shelves were used in the entryway to display the owners' art collection and souvenirs from abroad.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
Veal and Stucker created a stylish and functional reading nook off of the living room, complete with a custom shelving unit.
Veal and Stucker created a stylish and functional reading nook off of the living room, complete with a custom shelving unit.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
Sleek cabinetry, space-saving built-ins, and gleaming stainless steel define the kitchen.
Sleek cabinetry, space-saving built-ins, and gleaming stainless steel define the kitchen.
A bedroom features more built-in cabinetry.
A bedroom features more built-in cabinetry.