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Collection by
Jennifer Hapke
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Teak shelves were used in the entryway to display the owners' art collection and souvenirs from abroad.
The energy-efficient Dickerman Residence by Richard Pedranti Architect boasts warm wood ceilings, midcentury-inspired furnishings, and a stately stone fireplace.
Veal and Stucker created a stylish and functional reading nook off of the living room, complete with a custom shelving unit.
Custom metal shelves display books. The flooring throughout is white oak, and its color syncs nicely with the tones in the brick—inside and out.
Sleek cabinetry, space-saving built-ins, and gleaming stainless steel define the kitchen.
A bedroom features more built-in cabinetry.
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