The Gottesman Research Library and Learning Center is centered on a spectacular, tree-like concrete column that splays out to the ceiling like a trunk to branches.
The Susan and Peter J. Solomon Family Insectarium showcases 18 live species, pinned specimens, and digital exhibits depicting the roles insects play in the well-being of ecosystems, agriculture, and human health.
The Louis V. Gerstner, Jr. Collections Core features a selection of around 3,000 specimens and objects from the museum’s research collection.
The exterior of the new wing—located on the western side of the American Museum of Natural History on Columbus Avenue at 79th Street—is clad in Milford Pink Granite and features rounded windows that use bird-safe fritted glass.
Lindsey Coral Harper Interior Design had this to say of this bathroom: “A grandmillenial chic powder room, fit for a queen, with a granny chic glam vibe.”
"Everyone building these homes now is contributing to making this lifestyle more accessible. They are pioneers,
"It feels very calm waking up here. It's just so beautiful. There are no thresholds between inside and out—that's amazing, Roja says.
Jette Egelund, owner of the famed kitchen brand Vipp, builds a summer home that is a master class in Scandinavian coastal living.
The living area feels spacious and full of light despite its modest square footage thanks to its being double-height. A collection of old ship paintings and vintage ship netting help add to the nautical feel.
The rock outcropping in the backyard of this house in Victoria, British Columbia, influenced the design of the home’s addition.
Greenway Studio designed this home addition In Victoria, British Columbia, to blend in with an existing natural rock formation.
Wide wooden steps lead up to the a large outdoor deck, which has been carefully built around a soaring tree. The stone chimney pops against the home's sleek black exterior.
"With no neighbors behind you and clear views of Lily Rock from the deck, this petite hideaway offers the utmost in privacy and relaxation,
The cozy, 323-square-foot cabin is a cozy retreat amidst the vast landscape it inhabits.