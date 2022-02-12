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Forget fast-fashion and spend your time hunting for <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">vintage</span><span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;"> classics instead.</span>
vintage
Listed for the first time since it was built in 1979, the cliffside home of architect Barry Downs is located in a waterfront area that is at risk of redevelopment.
Listed for the first time since it was built in 1979, the cliffside home of architect Barry Downs is located in a waterfront area that is at risk of redevelopment.
Founded in 2014 by Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph, Cover is a start-up dedicated to the end-to-end delivery of residential ADUs.
Founded in 2014 by Alexis Rivas and Jemuel Joseph, Cover is a start-up dedicated to the end-to-end delivery of residential ADUs.
Situated behind a sliding glass door just past the main entry, the bathroom is furnished with water-saving fixtures.
Situated behind a sliding glass door just past the main entry, the bathroom is furnished with water-saving fixtures.
A weathered black locust deck merges with a 40-foot lap pool that doubles as a heat sink for the home’s geothermal system. The Hot Mesh lounge chairs are from Blu Dot.
A weathered black locust deck merges with a 40-foot lap pool that doubles as a heat sink for the home’s geothermal system. The Hot Mesh lounge chairs are from Blu Dot.
Throughout the home, Kebony wood trims the new energy-efficient windows, which are set in their original rough openings but larger span for fewer visual disruptions.
Throughout the home, Kebony wood trims the new energy-efficient windows, which are set in their original rough openings but larger span for fewer visual disruptions.
The living room's two-sided transparent EcoSmart fireplace maximizes views to the home's surrounding garden.
The living room's two-sided transparent EcoSmart fireplace maximizes views to the home's surrounding garden.
Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.
Occupying a small site in a backyard in Portland, this timber-clad ADU guesthouse is a study in making the most of a small footprint. Designed by local practice Webster Wilson Architect and with bright, clean interiors by Pine Street Design, it’s located en route to Laurelhurst Park, making it an ideal base for exploring Portland’s many vibrant and diverse neighbourhoods. There’s also plenty of at-home entertaining space, including a private deck adorned with fairy lights at the rear, and an outdoor shower to enjoy in the warmer weather.
The 1958 Lew House by Richard Neutra is located at <span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">1456 Sunset Plaza Drive, just a few turns up from Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The front facade is dominated by a double carport, which Neutra designed with floor-to-ceiling glass along two sides facing the interior.</span>
1456 Sunset Plaza Drive, just a few turns up from Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. The front facade is dominated by a double carport, which Neutra designed with floor-to-ceiling glass along two sides facing the interior.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Designed by award-winning Sant Architects, this four-bedroom vacation rental near Topanga elevates the concept of a mountain retreat to new heights—from its raw, concrete facade and hillside pool, to the Bauhaus-inspired interiors that feature expansive glass walls that overlook the Pacific Ocean. The clean, architectural lines are expressed using iron beams, concrete slabs, timber-panelled walls, and glass, and the sprawling, open-plan living area features a slide-away fireplace and enormous windows that seamlessly transition the property from cosy winter retreat to breezy summer getaway.
Previously, the dining room was not a space that the family desired to dine in as it was disconnected from the kitchen. During the renovation, this wall was considerably opened up to provide a more fluid connection between the two spaces.
Previously, the dining room was not a space that the family desired to dine in as it was disconnected from the kitchen. During the renovation, this wall was considerably opened up to provide a more fluid connection between the two spaces.