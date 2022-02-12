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Collection by Paul Glass Design

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Williamson and Hua aimed for an indoor-outdoor experience that could be enjoyed day and night.
Williamson and Hua aimed for an indoor-outdoor experience that could be enjoyed day and night.
The sky blue stair was inspired by one of Miriam’s childhood memories. “We used to stay in a cottage with a blue staircase and I remember painting them with my dad,” she recalls. “There was always this sense that the blue stairs brought happiness. It’s also a bit of a revolt against the ‘beige on beige’ trend.”
The sky blue stair was inspired by one of Miriam’s childhood memories. “We used to stay in a cottage with a blue staircase and I remember painting them with my dad,” she recalls. “There was always this sense that the blue stairs brought happiness. It’s also a bit of a revolt against the ‘beige on beige’ trend.”
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
One renovation request, homeowner Isaac Hase says, “was having a place to drop your shoes.” At the mudroom end of a run of kitchen cabinets, you’ll find another feature the couple asked for. “We wanted to have a dedicated, visible place for our little stash of cookbooks,” Karoline says.
"The property presents breathtaking views of the valley, vineyards, and mountains,
"The property presents breathtaking views of the valley, vineyards, and mountains,
Before: There wasn't much to the existing backyard, so Amber replaced the deck and added a firepit.
Before: There wasn't much to the existing backyard, so Amber replaced the deck and added a firepit.
This property in Durham, England, is currently listed for £500,000 (approximately $602,787 USD) by The Modern House.
This property in Durham, England, is currently listed for £500,000 (approximately $602,787 USD) by The Modern House.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
The relatively simple construction incorporates clever sustainable design: a two-level wood roof structure keeps the sun’s heat away from the interior, and small windows at either end facilitate powerful cross-ventilation. It’s natural air-conditioning, and it works beautifully.
The Corian countertop in the kitchen and the bespoke timber kitchen cabinets and breakfast bench were the most expensive parts of the build-out.
The Corian countertop in the kitchen and the bespoke timber kitchen cabinets and breakfast bench were the most expensive parts of the build-out.
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”
The tiled roof in the bathroom was one of the most challenging aspects of the fit-out. “We used an extremely durable tile and applied it with a healthy mixture of elastic glues and flexible mortar,” says designer Welsh Weinberger. “The framed structure the tiles ultimately sit on is solid enough to hopefully reduce any flexing of the bus itself. That being said, you haven’t tiled until you try to cement board and penny tile a school bus roofline!”