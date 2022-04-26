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Collection by Vilma Barr

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The home's contemporary kitchen features two styles of cabinetry (high gloss gray and whitewashed oak; both by Downsview) and two countertop materials (durable white corian and black granite). Mustard yellow counter stools by Calligaris add a jolt energy to the space.
The home's contemporary kitchen features two styles of cabinetry (high gloss gray and whitewashed oak; both by Downsview) and two countertop materials (durable white corian and black granite). Mustard yellow counter stools by Calligaris add a jolt energy to the space.
Floor plan of Farouki Residence by Farouki Farouki
Floor plan of Farouki Residence by Farouki Farouki
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.
This 195-square-foot, shingled studio includes a library, reading nook, and workstation—and it’s totally DIY. Creative couple Michael and Christina Hara built the retreat just steps away from their back door, in order to carve out "space for creativity and respite from our chaotic, toddler-filled house," as Michael explains. The project, called the Fish Scale Studio, took eight months to complete, with Haras doing all of the design and construction themselves—for just $18,275.