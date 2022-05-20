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Collection by Mary Ellen Strom

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Liz and Matt had to drill a well to provide water for the property. Wastewater is captured and treated with a gravity-fed septic system that will also serve the main dwelling, when it’s completed.
Liz and Matt had to drill a well to provide water for the property. Wastewater is captured and treated with a gravity-fed septic system that will also serve the main dwelling, when it’s completed.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.
The house has two modules: a living space on the left and a utilities, laundry, and outdoor kitchen on the right.