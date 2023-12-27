Favorites
The bat bricks are by Ibstock Brick. “They have a wonderful range of eco-habitat products that integrate seamlessly into buildings without affecting the integrity of the construction,” explains architect Helena Rivera. “It ensures the bats are warm and safe from predators, like cats, whilst also keeping them away from nesting inside the house.
Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives
43 more saves