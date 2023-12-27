Get 20% off Dwell with promo code NEWYEAR
Collection by Greg Bennett Scholl

Favorites

Sunken Living Room with Conversation Pit
The window in the kitchen that overlooks the garden is intentionally free of any structure, with the small ventilation openings discretely located to the side. This ensures the view is uninterrupted and the woodlands become part of the interior.
The bat bricks are by Ibstock Brick. “They have a wonderful range of eco-habitat products that integrate seamlessly into buildings without affecting the integrity of the construction,” explains architect Helena Rivera. “It ensures the bats are warm and safe from predators, like cats, whilst also keeping them away from nesting inside the house.
Best Practice Architecture transformed a former garage in the Oak Park neighborhood of Dallas into a light-filled casita filled with art by local makers and vintage finds.
This double-story addition to a detached Victorian house in Northcote creates a bridge between the existing building and its deep rear garden.
Joanna and Steve Vernetti have lived in their 1917 bungalow in Hancock Park for over 20 years. As their family increased in size, they needed more space—so they initially thought about adding another floor. After California passed the regulation in 2020, they called up their good friend (and former neighbor) David Thompson. Thompson, a founding principal of Assembledge+, had recently participated in a Los Angeles Magazine project to imagine solutions for those who lack housing in the city. Their notion was for public agencies to subsidize building ADUs in backyards along alleyways, dovetailing with existing alley revitalization initiatives.
Rossi did not carry the dividing wall between the bedroom and living room all the way up to the ceiling, so as not to break up the treatment up there, instead designing the wall as a custom storage and display unit.
In the dining area, a Guild chandelier hangs above a table and chairs from Carl Hansen.
The Hut rests peacefully on a bank overlooking the lake.
This wilderness sauna cabin in the west coast of Finland was built with 112-millimeter thick squrae logs, and has a 1,028-square-foot outdoor terrace.
Built with trees felled on-site, a 650-foot-long elevated pathway connects the cabin to the nearest road.
“We listened carefully to the house, and tried to do what it needed,” Carisa says.
The indoor pool adjoins the main house, and features a pair of Easy Chairs by Jørgen Høj and Poul Kjærholm.
The timber-clad cabins at Find Sanctuary in Big Bear, California, were devised to help urban professionals manage stress anxiety.
Modernist Adirondack chairs pull up to a fire pit just outside the cabin and provide a place to sit and mountain gaze while breaking from work.
Moss-covered boulders at the base of Colorado Camelot tree house helped to inspire the design for the compact structure.
