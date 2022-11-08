SubscribeSign In
Collection by Gerard hooper

Master Bath
The Duravit tub in the master bathroom is another favorite spot for keeping warm; it offers a slender view out toward the trees.
All three bathrooms feature Kohler fixtures, Caesarstone countertops, and slate ceramic tiles.
Wood meets white marble in this well-lit bathroom by architect Craig Steely. Contrasting materials make for a warm and serene bathing atmosphere in this Berkeley, California home.
bathroom: slate and wood
Phinney Ridge Residence
A skylight over the shower in the master suite gives a focused view of the sky, referencing the Skyspaces of the installation artist James Turrell.
The areas outside of the boxes serve as terraces and gardens.
A strategically placed skylight bathes the shower area in natural light.
Canny 'The New' Bathroom
