The tall black faucet was an Amazon find, and the ceramic vessel sink from Wayfair.
Marble tile inlaid with brass as well as custom floating walnut cabinetry give the master bath both elegance and kinetics.
The primary bath features a large clawfoot tub and offers direct outdoor access.
A marble-clad bathroom joins the bedroom and overlooks the skylit living area below.
A wall of breeze block open to the elements and sun from a skylight create a sort of outdoor shower inside the bathroom off the main bedroom.
The woodburning sauna stove is made by a Finnish company, IKI.
The timber joinery in the bathroom conceals storage that allows the family home to remain uncluttered. The large windows frame green views that belie the urban context and complement the refined material palette.
A bathroom with a corner shower.
An updated bathroom features a mix of tiles: Carrara marble tiles on the floor, green subway tiles from Heath Ceramics on the inner shower walls, and white subway tiles from Daltile on the exterior walls. The fixtures are from Grohe.
A look at the couple's adjoining bathroom.
"My wish for the bathroom was for it to feel like walking along a creek through the Tasmanian wilderness,
A long, linear window brings light into the Heath Ceramics tile-covered shower, which is curbless, so as to accommodate aging-in-place.