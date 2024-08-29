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Collection by James Honaker

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Neutra's original design ensured nearly every room in the house had views of the surrounding landscape.
Neutra's original design ensured nearly every room in the house had views of the surrounding landscape.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
The most popular cabin, My Milla, is a two-floor structure that has space for a living area, kitchen, and bathroom.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
A family chose MyCabin to construct prefab structures in their home country of Latvia. The prefab structures have space for work, sleep, and relaxation.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
In contrast to the bright interior, the architects chose dark exterior cladding to blend the cabin into its natural surroundings. The pine planks are finished with a high-quality, oil-based stain, and in the spirit of minimal intervention, the house sits on a wooden platform secured onto galvanized steel pillars.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
A view of the kitchen, with a counter and backsplash clad in a single piece of bent stainless steel. The refrigerator is in a storage closet, behind a paneled door on the left. “We hid it there so it wouldn’t disrupt this very clean look. Anything related to service equipment, we always try to keep out of sight,” says Granados.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
Le Corbusier sofas with chrome frames and leather cushions anchor the space before the hearth, where a second Muskoka Tide marble slab grounds the room.
The house sits as part a village in Upper Kingsburg, where rolling fields, sheep farms, and over 50 architect-designed dwellings foster intentional community.
The house sits as part a village in Upper Kingsburg, where rolling fields, sheep farms, and over 50 architect-designed dwellings foster intentional community.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
The cathedral-ceilinged great room spans 20-by-24 feet with 14-foot ceilings—impossibly grand for a 1,050-square-foot house. The kitchen island doubles as stair railing, eliminating visual interruptions between living, dining and cooking zones.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
A Murphy bed folds down from the custom cabinetry, so as to save space when it’s not in use.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
Logan and Gustavo chose materials they could leave exposed, like concrete for the floor and pine for the roof structure, as an aesthetic choice and to minimize expenses.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
The kitchen cabinets are from Ikea.
Architect Antonio Monserrat, who is from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, stands in the entry of his Williamsburg loft. The Italian Colnago Columbus steel frame bike was a pandemic project. "I procured all vintage parts and from Sun + Air in Brooklyn assembled it," he says.
Architect Antonio Monserrat, who is from Palma de Mallorca, Spain, stands in the entry of his Williamsburg loft. The Italian Colnago Columbus steel frame bike was a pandemic project. "I procured all vintage parts and from Sun + Air in Brooklyn assembled it," he says.
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
Tom says he left the concrete vaults deliberately rough and unfinished to create “a contemporary experience of space and light that feels rooted in the past.”
The sloped ceiling over the brick-walled living room is new. Below it, a walnut slat bench joins a vintage leather sofa, a Rush House seagrass rug, a Bertu Home Suelo side chair, and Bettina Chow Pottery vases. The Kelvin Floor Lamp is from Flos.
The sloped ceiling over the brick-walled living room is new. Below it, a walnut slat bench joins a vintage leather sofa, a Rush House seagrass rug, a Bertu Home Suelo side chair, and Bettina Chow Pottery vases. The Kelvin Floor Lamp is from Flos.
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
The Bok teak dining set from Ethnicraft is paired with vintage Gastone Rinaldi steel-and-suede chairs.
Visual artist Amélia Marta enlisted Portuguese architecture firm Madeiguincho to design a space where she could stargaze, make art, or just sit and think. To create the multipurpose but still economical interior, the designers got inventive with windows and wood.
Visual artist Amélia Marta enlisted Portuguese architecture firm Madeiguincho to design a space where she could stargaze, make art, or just sit and think. To create the multipurpose but still economical interior, the designers got inventive with windows and wood.
<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">The micro apartment in Paris that Miogui Architecture designed for a couple as an office/pied-à-terre lives much larger than its 137 square feet.</span>
The micro apartment in Paris that Miogui Architecture designed for a couple as an office/pied-à-terre lives much larger than its 137 square feet.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.
The bathroom, adjacent to the kitchen, features a pale blue exterior wall that ties it to the kitchen area. A mirrored panel on the inside of the door reflects space and light, creating a feeling of spaciousness.

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