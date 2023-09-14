The central stair connects the entry foyer and the upstairs living space. From the landing, there are views out to the surrounding forest. The interior is clad in Ready Pine, a type of prefinished tongue-and-groove panel. “This was one of the biggest expenses,” says architect Tom Knezic. “But, it was worth it as drywall will start to flake when it freezes in the winter, and it meant we didn't have the hassle of carrying large sheets of drywall up the cliff. It will also last for generations.” The timber casings around the doors and windows were custom stained to match the finish of the Ready Pine.