In the newly expanded bathroom, large panel tiles, custom cabinetry and a polished cement sink by Mallorcan company Huguet – a favorite of Aretio’s – exude a joyful contemporary Mediterranean feel.
A fluted glass cabinet by Sklum keeps everything organized, while an eye-catching sculptural toilet by Trond mirrors the round forms of the lamps and mirrors, enhancing the warmth of the bathroom.
Oak parquet restores the apartment’s original historic charm to the hallway while setting a warm and bright tone upon entering.
