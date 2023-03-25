SubscribeSign In
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
A photovoltaic panel is installed above the outdoor deck.
The entrance of the home features slate flagstone flooring and midcentury furniture.
Black-framed windows and doors tie in with the black metal roof and dark chimney.
Although it’s just 924 square feet, Maria and Louis Gabriel’s Los Angeles back house, designed by Jason Kerwin of OKB, packs in a lot of program, including a family room on the ground floor and an office and a guest suite upstairs. The siding is by James Hardie and the stairs are painted in Celluloid by Dunn-Edwards.
A self sustainable, eco friendly, Australian made tiny home.
Fishbeyn and Wright love that their home is set in a natural landscape with an incredible mountain view.
Red ALPOLIC aluminum composite panels have been used for the exterior cladding.
The narrow Marlborough House, situated on an infill lot in Toronto, features a three-story void in the center that lets light into the interior rooms.
The home presents a narrow facade to the street.
Measuring only 180 square feet, this exquisite, off-grid tiny home features a big sense of style.
“There’s a presence to that place—it’s vast, and constantly shifting,” Moffitt says. “It was clear that this house should be an observation shed for the changing landscape beyond.”
The Bracy Cottage — Front Facade
The Honey on the Rock model by Carpenter Owl of Bloomington, Indiana
The exterior is clad in eastern hemlock. “It’s local, it’s native, and it’s actually got a good bit of resistance,” Winkelman says of the material, “and we could mill it to a unique dimension."
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
“We’d go to the salvage yard every weekend and painstakingly go through hundreds of windows, see one that might work, write down the measurements, run out to Jeff’s truck, and put it in the SketchUp model,” says Molly. The chair is by Christophe Pillet for Emu.
A basic box that’s as tall as it is wide (28 feet) and 16 feet long, this Portland, Oregon house consists of rooms stacked vertically: an unfinished basement on the bottom, a kitchen-living area and a bathroom in the middle, and a bedroom on top, with the stairwell hinged onto the front of the home. The only interior doors are those to the bathroom, basement, and root cellar, leaving the rest of the space open and unfettered. At just 704 square feet, Katherine Bovee and Matt Kirkpatrick's home is a great lesson in making the most out of every inch. Click here to see the interior.
