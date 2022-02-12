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In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
The front porch reflects the home’s primary material palette of concrete, steel, aluminum, and cross-laminated timber. The house is so aesthetically consistent that before driving into the garage for the first time, Barry’s wife, Kathy, hesitated. “It felt like I was driving into the living room,” she says. The couple’s son, Crews, sits on a swing from Organic Swings. The table and seat are from the Maya Lin Stones Collection for Knoll. Sliding aluminum mesh panels control light and privacy and reduce solar gain.
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”
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