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Collection by Lisa Kooi

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In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
In the living space, instead of one large expanse of glass, which would have been expensive, Solk used multiple smaller windows from Marvin. To open up the living room, Solk removed a fireplace, which caused drafts and also leaked. “Other families may think that’s bonkers, but it worked for us,” Erika says. “We'll take the floor space over the fireplace.”
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
Fireclay tiles punctuate the bathroom while a concrete sink and console by Concretti make the most of the small space. A West Elm medicine cabinet sits under a sconce from Schoolhouse. Signature Hardware can be seen in the shower.
Fireclay tiles punctuate the bathroom while a concrete sink and console by Concretti make the most of the small space. A West Elm medicine cabinet sits under a sconce from Schoolhouse. Signature Hardware can be seen in the shower.
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Ciera meticulously measured their skis and equipment so that everything would fit perfectly. The concrete flooring was the project's most expensive line item, at $19,519. The Mount Rainier print is by Caroline Clark, and the Eames rolling chair was purchased secondhand from Split-Level Modern.
Porcelain knobs by Sazerac and Stitches were selected for the casework, which conceals all of the couple's odds and ends. They enjoy ski trips to explore the Pacific Northwest.
Porcelain knobs by Sazerac and Stitches were selected for the casework, which conceals all of the couple's odds and ends. They enjoy ski trips to explore the Pacific Northwest.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
An exterior shot of the Wabamun Lake Cabin by Josh Kjenner Architect, which Elaine and Mike's family enjoy with their two small children and, when possible, visiting family and friends.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
In a guest bedroom, the “Olivia” pendant from West Elm.
The couple wanted to make sure that their home was distinctive from the other modern properties that were popping up in Venice Beach, thanks to plenty of bespoke features.
The couple wanted to make sure that their home was distinctive from the other modern properties that were popping up in Venice Beach, thanks to plenty of bespoke features.
In the bathroom, large tiles and a freestanding tub create a soothing spa-like feel.
In the bathroom, large tiles and a freestanding tub create a soothing spa-like feel.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
In the powder room on the main floor, &Tradition's Verner Panton-designed Flowerpot VP1 pendant pops against crisp, white subway tiles.
The front porch reflects the home’s primary material palette of concrete, steel, aluminum, and cross-laminated timber. The house is so aesthetically consistent that before driving into the garage for the first time, Barry’s wife, Kathy, hesitated. “It felt like I was driving into the living room,” she says. The couple’s son, Crews, sits on a swing from Organic Swings. The table and seat are from the Maya Lin Stones Collection for Knoll. Sliding aluminum mesh panels control light and privacy and reduce solar gain.
The front porch reflects the home’s primary material palette of concrete, steel, aluminum, and cross-laminated timber. The house is so aesthetically consistent that before driving into the garage for the first time, Barry’s wife, Kathy, hesitated. “It felt like I was driving into the living room,” she says. The couple’s son, Crews, sits on a swing from Organic Swings. The table and seat are from the Maya Lin Stones Collection for Knoll. Sliding aluminum mesh panels control light and privacy and reduce solar gain.
An Ipe boardwalk lines the kitchen and continues into the backyard. Not only does that tie the inside and outside together, “that way I could have a soft surface that you could stand on while you're cooking,” says Kaplan. “Also, it leads your eyes straight out the back.”
An Ipe boardwalk lines the kitchen and continues into the backyard. Not only does that tie the inside and outside together, “that way I could have a soft surface that you could stand on while you're cooking,” says Kaplan. “Also, it leads your eyes straight out the back.”
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”
A skylight wraps the stove hood to allow light to bounce off the adjacent wall. “I rarely put a skylight in a room,” says Kaplan. “I always run them along a wall. And then I run the wall directly up into the skylight because I prefer reflected light versus the harsh glare of a skylight. The walls kind-of disappear into the light.”
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
The upper cabinets were removed and replaced with a wall of blue-green handmade tile, with a glaze that reflects the sunlight.
The shelving and bench in the dining room are more salvaged joists, combined with white oak cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kaplan.
The shelving and bench in the dining room are more salvaged joists, combined with white oak cabinetry and a custom table designed by Kaplan.
The picture window drops to the floor, so as to make the connection between inside and out more fluid. Kaplan divided the backyard into two sections, with the portion against the window imagined as a “quiet, Zen garden made of sedum,” says the architect.
The picture window drops to the floor, so as to make the connection between inside and out more fluid. Kaplan divided the backyard into two sections, with the portion against the window imagined as a “quiet, Zen garden made of sedum,” says the architect.

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