Two matching Bensen sofas in the second floor living space set the cheerful color palette, accentuated by Moroso Donut poufs, a Barcode credenza, and two Tolomeo suspension lamps.
“We never dreamed of a huge house,” says TK. “We always knew if we built something, it would be small, but unique.”
The lounge room on the first floor features Fly chairs in white oiled oak by SPACE Copenhagen for &Tradition, sourced from Great Dane Furniture, and a Bart swivel armchair by Moooi from Space Furniture.
John and Ciera, with their dogs Stanley and Rosie, moved into their Seattle home in 2020. They converted an existing shed into a 180-square-foot flex space when they needed more square footage. The wood deck is by Kebony, and the CB2 chairs surround a table from Webstaurant Store.
Carving away the home's volume at the corner helps soften it towards the sloping site and the open meadow.
When the couple bought the home, the yard had mature native Ash, Oak, Cedar, and Douglas Fir trees, and a Japanese-inspired garden.
The couple added curved cabinetry and a window seat to form a breakfast nook, painted in Farrow & Ball Red Earth. The table is discontinued from Anthropologie, where Kara previously worked as a display coordinator, and the overhead light is the Lambert & Fils Waldorf Double.
The 1
The home is nestled in a stand of cedar, pine, and Douglas fir trees. The family relocated a smaller cabin to make room for their new retreat, and they plan to convert the original structure into a game room for the kids.
Folding glass doors on the north and south elevations create cross ventilation and open the cabin, clad in Western red cedar, to its forested setting and views of the ocean.
Brooklyn-based architecture firm Estudio Esmero worked within the foundation and steel structure of an existing carriage house in upstate New York for this new build, which features concrete floors with bright gold kintsugi details.
Working with architect Ravi Raj, two siblings crafted a gable-roofed house in Saugerties that’s perfect for gatherings.
The mid-section of the siding was done in a shou-sugi ban method. Custom brass was used for the awning, alongside a standing-seam metal roof.