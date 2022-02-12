The house is composed of three unique volumes—two square-shaped and one rectangular—linked by glazed connections.
A view of the enclosed outdoor deck just off the primary bathroom.
Todd also created the ceramic wall sconces in the primary bathroom.
The new guest bath, clad in Zia Moonlight floor and wall tile, with a Caesarstone countertop
The house's wood ceiling beams extend beyond the glass walls, emphasizing indoor-outdoor connection, as does the slatted wood ceiling.
The new dining space is anchored by a vintage teak table from Portland's Century 21. The hanging lamp is original to the house.
Sunlight from the leafy courtyard dapples the airy kitchen.
Clean lines and neutral materials let the environs sing at Miller's former residence on Hummingbird Lane.
Surroundings
The rebuild made room for a small gym area in one corner of the garage, as well as two parking spaces and storage for outdoor gear and tools.
Large windows in the rear corner capture views of Lake Washington.
The lower level has an Elegant EL100 aluminum and glass garage door and horizontal siding painted the same color as the main house. The upper level has vertical siding with a bay window differentiated in forest green metal.
The team rebuilt the garage into a two-level, 1487-square-foot unit. The lower level is a functional garage, while the upper level has a 780-square-foot apartment.
A lofted bunk room with six adult-sized beds offers space for extended family and friends to stay. Built-in mass plywood joinery and gable-end glazing gives the room a warmth and openness unusual for a loft space.