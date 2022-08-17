SubscribeSign In
A custom concrete planter is now home to a 70-year-old olive tree. The couple reconfigured the front porch to allow for a straight path between the front door and the driveway for better circulation.
The compact retreat in Nayarit, Mexico, that Palma designed for an American couple comprises two stucco-clad volumes connected by a patio. The oculus above the open space frames the sky.
Virginia-based screenwriter Matthew Michael Carnahan’s 400-square foot work studio features NanaWall doors that fold open to connect the interior to the surrounding forest.
A second tiny house is set within an existing structure and contains a kitchen, dining area, and bathroom.
Build your own lightweight, versatile desk out of copper pipes using this step-by-step video and guide.
