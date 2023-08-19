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Collection by Ruslan Khmelyuk

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<span style="font-family: Theinhardt, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, &quot;Segoe UI&quot;, Roboto, Oxygen-Sans, Ubuntu, Cantarell, &quot;Helvetica Neue&quot;, sans-serif;">Rolling screen doors along the south elevation protect the cabin from storms, UV exposure, and wildlife. </span>
Rolling screen doors along the south elevation protect the cabin from storms, UV exposure, and wildlife.
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
The pilot home on Whidbey Island demonstrates the system’s potential: a 600-square-foot interior paired with nearly equal covered outdoor space, set lightly on a pin foundation that protects tree roots and cuts carbon by 77 percent. "Puzzle Prefab can be modified according to each site,
Whidbey Island Farm Retreat
Whidbey Island Farm Retreat
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
The gable end 10’4” by 6’6” window provides plenty of opportunities to create fleeting live portraits that could hang on any gallery wall. A Santa &amp; Cole floor lamp stands left of an heirloom chair, which is covered by a Skyeskyns sheepskin.
Allie Harrison's
Allie Harrison's
Ochoa relaxes on the deck’s hammock while drinking yerba maté, a beloved local herbal infusion typically sipped from a gourd. In the afternoon, the sun sets through the eucalyptus and pine trees that surround his half-acre property.
Ochoa relaxes on the deck’s hammock while drinking yerba maté, a beloved local herbal infusion typically sipped from a gourd. In the afternoon, the sun sets through the eucalyptus and pine trees that surround his half-acre property.
The open-plan public zone, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, looks out onto the back patio, where the dining table is often wheeled in the summer for al fresco meals. Ken and Joan regularly have 10-20 guests over, so she requested enough space in the dining area to put another table if needed.
The open-plan public zone, which includes the kitchen, dining area, and living room, looks out onto the back patio, where the dining table is often wheeled in the summer for al fresco meals. Ken and Joan regularly have 10-20 guests over, so she requested enough space in the dining area to put another table if needed.
A flexible-use entertainment space in the guest suite adds extra storage with built-in cabinetry.
A flexible-use entertainment space in the guest suite adds extra storage with built-in cabinetry.
The primary bedroom was kept simple—a bed, nightstands, and a set of chairs—to maximize the forest’s presence.
The primary bedroom was kept simple—a bed, nightstands, and a set of chairs—to maximize the forest’s presence.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The back patio and fire-pit area are central entertaining spaces. When the weather is nice, homeowner Joan and Ken wheel their dining room table outside for parties and dinners with friends. The fire pit was built using a steel cut-oﬀ from a natural gas tank.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.
The rebuilt “Idea House,” designed by Holly Freres and David Horning of JHL design. The driveway is permeable to encourage good drainage: crushed granite gravel is installed over a stabilization mat. James Hardie exterior siding is painted in Benjamin Moore ‘White Dove,’ with reclaimed wood used for the entry and garage.

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