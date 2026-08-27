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Collection by
Vinni Off
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Photos
Colorful ceramic tiles on the back wall in the Westbourne Cottage scullery
The backsplash is composed of the Kappa range from 41Zero42, paired with quartz "Minnesota Snow
In the kitchen, mini orb pendants by Allied Maker illuminate the island. The kitchen stools are by KBH through Fair Design.
Josh Kjenner's design devoted a majority of the square footage to ground-floor public areas: a combined living-dining-kitchen area that's conducive to entertaining. The kitchen stools are by Bouclair.
Workaday Design fashioned custom paneling that's a modern twist on the midcentury paneling they saw in Robert Rummer's own home.
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