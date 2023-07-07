SubscribeSign In
w
Collection by William M Spinelli

Favorites

View 6 Photos
A staircase leads to a bridge linking the upper wing.
A staircase leads to a bridge linking the upper wing.
The light-filled stair wraps around a primitive factory elevator shaft.
The light-filled stair wraps around a primitive factory elevator shaft.
The underwater pool window not only adds a touch of whimsy, but helps illuminate the basement.
The underwater pool window not only adds a touch of whimsy, but helps illuminate the basement.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.
The wooden staircase is a nod to the original timber cabin.